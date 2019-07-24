

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $753 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $669 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $2.85 billion from $2.60 billion last year.



Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:



