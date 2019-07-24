

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPC Inc. (RES) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $6.17 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $59.94 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.4% to $358.52 million from $467.93 million last year.



RPC Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.17 Mln. vs. $59.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.03 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q2): $358.52 Mln vs. $467.93 Mln last year.



