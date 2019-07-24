

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $39.4 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $63.8 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $47.7 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.2% to $475.3 million from $535.4 million last year.



Tupperware Brands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $47.7 Mln. vs. $55.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.98 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $475.3 Mln vs. $535.4 Mln last year.



