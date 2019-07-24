

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) released a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $182 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $183 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $183 Mln. vs. $247 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.02 - $6.38



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX