

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $174 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $623 million from $615 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $203 Mln. vs. $194 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q2): $623 Mln vs. $615 Mln last year.



