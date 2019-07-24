

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.69 billion, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $1.49 billion, or $1.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, United Parcel Service reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 billion or $1.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $18.05 billion from $17.46 billion last year.



United Parcel Service earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.70 Bln. vs. $1.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.96 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q2): $18.05 Bln vs. $17.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 to $7.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX