

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The soft-drink major, Coca-Cola is all set to introduce its first-ever alcoholic beverage in Japan, it said in a statement.



Fashioned based on 'Chu-Hi,' the widely-popular Japanese canned beverage made from shochu (distilled alcohol) and carbonated, lemon-flavored water, the drink will be marketed in three different varieties, with its alcoholic content ranging from 3-7%. It is sold as an alternative to beer.



Dubbed 'Lemon-Do,' the drink will be released across the nation in October after achieving successful test-run in the Japanese island of Kyushu, where it was debuted in May of 2018.



The alcoholic drink is likely to remain limited to Japan, as it is specific to the country's 'unique and special' culture.



Earlier this year, Coca-Cola's Business Unit President, Jorge Garduno had reportedly said, 'I don't think people around the world should expect to see this kind of thing from Coca-Cola.'



