

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mark Esper has been sworn in as the United States' new Defense Secretary. He has been serving as Secretary of the Army.



Justice Samuel Alito administered the Oath of Office at a White House ceremony attended by President Donald Trump Tuesday.



It came shortly after the Senate confirmed with thumping majority the President's nomination of Mark Esper.



90 Senators voted in favor of the nomination while 8 voted against it.



The 56-year-old army veteran has experience serving in the first Iraq war. He had also served as a Vice President for Government Relations at the Raytheon Company.



Esper is an expert on national security issues, having worked for senior Senators on Capitol Hill.



He was nominated for the post last month after Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan informed Trump of his intention to resign from the top defense post. Shanahan quit amid allegations of domestic violence against him.



The United States, the world's biggest military power, did not have a confirmed Secretary of Defense since James Mattis abruptly resigned from the post late last year.



Esper takes over as the head of US Defense at a time Washington's defense policy is being met with stiff resistance from Iran.



In his reply speech after swearing in, Esper said the Pentagon stands ready 'to take on any challenge.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX