

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.23 billion, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $0.78 billion, or $1.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 billion or $2.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.4% to $4.97 billion from $4.06 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.13 Bln. vs. $0.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.35 vs. $2.08 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.97 Bln vs. $4.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 to $10.75



