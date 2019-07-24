

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $722 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $710 million, or $2.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.93 billion from $2.90 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



