

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $288.4 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $284.8 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $283.3 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $2.02 billion from $1.98 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $283.3 Mln. vs. $281.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q2): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.



