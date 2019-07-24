

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) said that it has voluntary recalled BIOCELL textured breast implants and tissue expanders worldwide, as a precaution following notification of recently updated global safety information concerning the uncommon incidence of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



However, the FDA and other health authorities have not recommended removal or replacement of textured breast implants or tissue expanders in asymptomatic patients, the company said in a statement.



The global recall does not affect the company's NATRELLE smooth or MICROCELL breast implants and tissue expanders, Allergan said.



