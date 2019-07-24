

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Wednesday charges of $100 million against social media giant Facebook Inc. (FB) for making misleading disclosures regarding the risk of misuse of Facebook user data.



Facebook has agreed to pay $100 million to settle the charges, without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations.



For more than two years, Facebook's public disclosures presented the risk of misuse of user data as merely hypothetical when Facebook knew that a third-party developer had actually misused Facebook user data.



Public companies must identify and consider the material risks to their business and have procedures designed to make disclosures that are accurate in all material respects, including not continuing to describe a risk as hypothetical when it has in fact happened.



According to the SEC's complaint, in 2014 and 2015, the now-defunct advertising and data analytics company, Cambridge Analytica, paid an academic researcher, through a company he controlled, to collect and transfer data from Facebook to create personality scores for approximately 30 million Americans.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX