

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The FTC imposed a $5 billion penalty on Facebook, Inc. (FB) for violating consumers' privacy. This is the second largest penalty ever imposed by FTC. The settlement order also imposed new restrictions on Facebook's business operations. A probe was ordered last year, in connection with events related to Cambridge Analytica scandal. The FTC alleged that Cambridge Analytica, Nix, and Kogan deceived consumers by falsely claiming they did not collect any personally identifiable information from Facebook users. Cambridge Analytica has filed for bankruptcy and has not settled the FTC's investigation.



Following a year-long investigation by the FTC, the Department of Justice will file a complaint alleging that Facebook repeatedly used deceptive disclosures and settings to undermine users' privacy preferences. These tactics allowed the company to share users' personal information with third-party apps that were downloaded by the user's Facebook friends. The FTC also alleged that Facebook took inadequate steps to deal with apps that it knew were violating its platform policies.



Commenting on, Mark Zuckerberg said, 'As part of this settlement, we're bringing our privacy controls more in line with our financial controls under the Sarbanes-Oxley legislation. Our executives, including me, will have to certify that all of the work we oversee meets our privacy commitments. Just as we have an audit committee of our board to oversee our financial controls, we'll set up a new privacy committee of our board that will oversee our privacy program.'



Separately, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against Facebook Inc. for making misleading disclosures regarding the risk of misuse of Facebook user data. Facebook has agreed to pay $100 million to settle these charges.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX