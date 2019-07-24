

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cruise, the autonomous car unit of General Motors Co. (GM), Wednesday announced it will delay the launch of its autonomous ride-hailing service scheduled for 2019-end.



The postponement of the service shows the difficulty automakers and tech firms face to safely put robotic cars on public roads. Cruise Chief Executive Dan Ammann said the company needs more time to do more testing of the driverless electric cars, which have been tested on streets of San Francisco.



In a blog post, Ammann said, 'With such high stakes, our first deployment needs to be done right and we will only deploy when we can demonstrate that we will have a net positive impact on safety on our roads. We are in discussions with our regulators on how this will be measured and validated. We will share more on this topic in the near future.'



The company plans to launch the service in San Francisco when it eventually starts.



Cruise said it will be put more test vehicles on the road in San Francisco. 'In order to reach the level of performance and safety validation required to deploy a fully driverless service in San Francisco, we will be significantly increasing our testing and validation miles over the balance of this year, which has the effect of carrying the timing of fully driverless deployment beyond the end of the year.'



