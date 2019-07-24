

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) the world's largest maker of luxury goods, Wednesday reported a 15 percent increase revenues for the first half as all segments recorded growth.



Net profit for the first-half rose 9 percent to 3.27 billion euros from 3.004 billion euros last year. Profit from recurring operations increased 14 percent to 5.30 billion euros from 4.65 billion euros last year.



Total revenues for first half grew 15 percent to 25.08 billion euros from 21.75 billion euros last year. Organic sales growth was 12 percent compared to the same period in 2018.



The United States, Asia and Europe saw good growth with, in particular, a rebound in France in the second quarter.



First-half revenue for wine and spirits segment grew 9 percent to year-over-year to 2.49 billion euros, while fashion and leather goods gained 21 percent to 10.43 billion euros. Perfumes and cosmetics segment increased 12 percent to 3.24 billion euros and watch and jewelry segment rose 8 percent to 2.14 billion euros last year. Selective retailing segment increased 12 percent to 7.10 billion euros.



Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, said: 'LVMH has made an excellent start to the year. These results once again illustrate the effectiveness of our strategy and the exceptional desirability of our Maisons, whose products transcend time.'



