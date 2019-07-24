

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported second-quarter net profit to shareholders of 266.9 million euros compared to 210.3 million euros last year.



Basic earnings per share was 1.46 euros compared to 1.13 euros. EBITDA was 434.0 million, compared to 371.2 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA stood at 465.5 million euros, up from 425.5 million euros previous year.



Basic earnings per share, adjusted for exceptional items, amounted to 1.58 euros, up from 1.42 euros last year.



The company generated net revenue of 724.8 million euros, up from 687.0 million euros last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX