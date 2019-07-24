

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Torchmark Corp. (TMK) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $186.57 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $184.43 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Torchmark Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $186.88 million or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.13 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Torchmark Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $186.88 Mln. vs. $175.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.67 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q2): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



