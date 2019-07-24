sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

118,64 Euro		+0,92
+0,78 %
WKN: 852812 ISIN: US92220P1057 Ticker-Symbol: VNM 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,58
120,78
22:31
119,80
120,64
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC118,64+0,78 %
FN Beta