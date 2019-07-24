

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian Medical Systems (VAR) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $29.4 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $72.6 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Varian Medical Systems reported adjusted earnings of $120.8 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $825.8 million from $709.1 million last year.



Varian Medical Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $120.8 Mln. vs. $96.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $825.8 Mln vs. $709.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.58 - $4.63



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX