

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Wednesday, driving the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to new record highs. The narrower Dow bucked the uptrend, however, with a steep drop by Caterpillar (CAT) weighing on the blue chip index.



The major averages ended the session mixed. While the Dow fell 79.22 points or 0.3 percent to 27,269.97, the Nasdaq jumped 70.10 points or 0.9 percent to 8,321.50 and the S&P 500 climbed 14.09 points or 0.5 percent to 3,019.56.



The advance by the tech-heavy was partly due to considerable strength among semiconductor stocks, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surging up by 3.1 percent to a record closing high.



Chipmaker Texas Instruments (TXN) led the sector higher after reporting second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines despite previously warning of a slowdown in demand.



Significant strength also emerged among banking stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain posted by the KBW Bank Index. The index ended the session at its best closing level in well over two months.



Telecom, software, and networking stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



Meanwhile, the drop by the Dow was partly due to a sharp decline by shares of Caterpillar, which plunged by 4.5 percent after the heavy equipment maker reported weaker than expected second quarter earnings.



Fellow Dow component Boeing also moved notably lower after reporting its biggest ever quarterly loss amid the grounding of its bestselling 737 Max aircraft.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing a stronger than expected rebound in U.S. new home sales in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said new home sales spiked by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 646,000 in June after plunging by 8.2 percent to a revised rate of 604,000 in May.



Economists had expected new home sales to jump by 5.4 percent to a rate of 660,000 from the 626,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries rebounded after coming under pressure over the course of the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.050 percent.



Looking Ahead



Earnings news is likely to remain in the spotlight on Thursday, with Facebook (FB), Ford (F), PayPal (PYPL), and Tesla (TSLA) among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



3M (MMM), American Airlines (AAL), Bristol-Myers (BMY), Comcast (CMCSA), Hershey (HSY), Nokia (NOK), and Southwest Airlines (LUV) are also among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading on Thursday.



Trading on Thursday may also be impacted by reaction to U.S. economic reports on durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims.



