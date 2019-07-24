

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $241 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $249 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.3% to $850 million from $684 million last year.



Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $249 Mln. vs. $192 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $850 Mln vs. $684 Mln last year.



