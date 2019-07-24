

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $44.7 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $36.8 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $77.4 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $381.6 million from $377.2 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $77.4 Mln. vs. $77.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q2): $381.6 Mln vs. $377.2 Mln last year.



