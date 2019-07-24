

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $0.1 billion, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $1.1 billion, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $38.9 billion



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $38.9 Bln vs. $38.9 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX