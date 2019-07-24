

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $93.50 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $106.83 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Citrix Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $161.75 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $748.70 million from $742.37 million last year.



Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $161.75 Mln. vs. $178.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.21 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q2): $748.70 Mln vs. $742.37 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 to $1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $700 - $720 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.35 to $5.60 Full year revenue guidance: $2.97 - $3.01 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX