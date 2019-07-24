sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

90,20 Euro		-0,12
-0,13 %
WKN: 898407 ISIN: US1773761002 Ticker-Symbol: CTX 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,65
86,50
23:01
90,25
90,66
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC90,20-0,13 %
FN Beta