

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $85.91 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $122.74 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151.53 million or $2.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $563.39 million from $542.20 million last year.



F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $151.53 Mln. vs. $150.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.52 vs. $2.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.56 -Revenue (Q3): $563.39 Mln vs. $542.20 Mln last year.



