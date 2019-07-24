

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp (CERN) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $126.97 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $169.36 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cerner Corp reported adjusted earnings of $214.74 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.43 billion from $1.37 billion last year.



Cerner Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $214.74 Mln. vs. $207.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 and $0.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.405 - $1.455 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.64 and $2.72 Full year revenue guidance: $5.650 - $5.850 Bln



