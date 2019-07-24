

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $40.38 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $20.41 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sun Communities Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.00 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $312.45 million from $271.43 million last year.



Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $108.00 Mln. vs. $90.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $312.45 Mln vs. $271.43 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.43 - $1.46 Full year EPS guidance: $4.84 - $4.90



