

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $353.68 million, or $4.51 per share. This compares with $353.07 million, or $4.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $2.59 billion from $2.46 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $353.68 Mln. vs. $353.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.51 vs. $4.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.67 -Revenue (Q2): $2.59 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.73 to $4.83 Full year EPS guidance: $17.37 to $17.47 Full year revenue guidance: $10.0 - $10.3 Bln



