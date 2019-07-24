

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $492 million, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $462 million, or $3.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $560 million or $4.06 per share for the period.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $560 Mln. vs. $530 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.06 vs. $3.56 last year.



