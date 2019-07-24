

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $19.4 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $6.4 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.4 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $19.4 Mln. vs. $19.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX