

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $66.8 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $144.8 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $170.8 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $880.0 million from $876.9 million last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $170.8 Mln. vs. $189.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q2): $880.0 Mln vs. $876.9 Mln last year.



