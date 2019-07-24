

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento, owner of Ticketmaster Mexico from CIE, and Grupo Televisa (TV). Live Nation will also acquire an interest in OcesaSeitrack, OCESA's booking and artist management joint venture; CREA, one of Mexico's special and corporate event specialists; and Centro Citibanamex, an exhibition and convention center. Live Nation expects to complete the deal by the end of 2019.



OCESA promotes more than 3,100 events for nearly 6 million fans annually across Mexico and Colombia. Soberón Kuri will serve as CEO.



