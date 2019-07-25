

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $97.0 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $105.7 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $175.6 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $3.43 billion from $2.96 billion last year.



TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $175.6 Mln. vs. $131.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $3.43 Bln vs. $2.96 Bln last year.



