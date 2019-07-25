

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.



1. Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)



Gained 26.70% to close Wednesday's (July 24) trading at $2.61.



Nuvectra is a neurostimulation medical device company marketing CE marked and FDA approved Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



The Company is slated to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after market close.



The consensus revenue forecast amongst 3 polled analysts covering Thomson Reuters Corp is $12.98 million for the second quarter. Total revenue in the first quarter of 2019 was $11.1 million.



2. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)



DelMar is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is VAL-083 that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers including Glioblastoma Multiforme and ovarian cancer.



Gained 22.76% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.51.



News: The Company announced that the first patient has been treated in the adjuvant (pre-temozolomide maintenance) trial arm of the phase II study of VAL-083 in MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme being conducted at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC).



This adjuvant arm of the study is designed to enroll up to 24 newly-diagnosed patients who have undergone surgery and chemoradiation with temozolomide (TMZ) but will now receive VAL-083 in place of standard of care TMZ for adjuvant therapy.



A phase II clinical study of VAL-083 as first line treatment for glioblastoma multiforme in combination with radiotherapy in China is ongoing.



3. Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)



Acasti is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its prescription drug candidate CaPre for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (HTG).



Gained 15.27% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.34. The stock is up 105% so far this month.



News: No news



Clinical Trials and Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company's lead product candidate CaPre for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia is under two phase III trials, dubbed TRILOGY 1 and TRILOGY 2.



The topline results for the primary endpoint of lowering triglycerides for TRILOGY 1 are expected in December 2019 and for TRILOGY 2 in January 2020.



4. Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX)



Genomic Health is a provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests that address both the overtreatment and optimal treatment of early-stage cancer.



Gained 14.88% to close Wednesday's trading at $65.22.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



The Company is expected to report second-quarter 2019 financial results next week.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the Company to report second-quarter 2019 revenue to be in the range of $109.25 million to $111.7 million. Total revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was $108.8 million.



5. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)



Tenet Healthcare is a national diversified healthcare services company.



Gained 14.88% to close Wednesday's trading at $65.22.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



The Company plans to report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market close on Monday, August 5, 2019.



At the time of reporting its first-quarter financial results in April, the Company said that it expects Q2 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.63 and revenue to range between $4.400 billion and $4.700 billion.



6. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)



Integra LifeSciences Holdings is a global medical technology company.



Gained 13.95% to close Wednesday's trading at $63.22.



News: The Company has reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019.



Adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019 were $0.73 on revenues of $383.6 million, well above analysts' consensus earnings estimate of $0.66 per share and revenue estimate of $373.29 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2018 were $0.60 and revenue was $366 million.



For full-year 2019, the Company reaffirmed its revenue outlook range of $1.515 billion to $1.525 billion and organic revenue growth of approximately 5%. The guidance for adjusted earnings per share for 2019 has been raised to a new range of $2.70 to $2.75 from its prior range of $2.65 to $2.72.



