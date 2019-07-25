

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported second-quarter loss attributable to the equity holders of the parent of 193 million euros, narrower than loss of 266 million euros in the previous-year quarter. Loss per share narrowed to 0.03 euros from 0.05 euros last year.



The loss reflects a net negative fluctuation in financial income and expenses that partially offset higher gross profit.



Non-IFRS earnings per share for the quarter were 0.05 euros, compared to 0.03 euros in the prior-year quarter, reflecting solid operational execution, which yielded gross profit improvements across Networks, Nokia Software and Nokia Technologies.



Operating loss for the quarter narrowed to 57 million euros from 221 million euros a year ago.



Net sales rose 7 percent to 5.69 billion euros from 5.31 billion euros in the previous-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 5 percent.



Beginning with the distribution for the financial year 2018, Nokia has started paying dividends in quarterly installments.



On July 25, 2019, the company's board resolved to distribute 0.05 euros per share as the second installment of the dividend. The dividend record date is on July 30, 2019 and the dividend is expected to be paid on or around August 8, 2019.



The company noted that the payment of the second installment of the dividend, as well as the payment of the withholding taxes related to the first installment of the dividend, are expected to total about 300 million euros in the third quarter of 2019.



Looking ahead, Nokia reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2019 and 2020. The company still projects 2019 non-IFRS earnings per share in a range of 0.25 euros to 0.29 euros, and 2020 non-IFRS earnings per share in the range of 0.37 euros to 0.42 euros.



Non-IFRS operating margin is expected to be 9 percent to 12 percent for 2019 and 12 percent to 16 percent for 2020.



