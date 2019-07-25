

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche said, for the first half of the year, it achieved very strong results, driven by high demand for its new medicines. Group sales increased 9% at constant exchange rates and 8% in Swiss francs. Based on the performance in the first half of the year, the company increased the outlook for the full-year 2019.



For the first-half, core operating profit improved 13% to 12.4 billion francs. Core EPS grew 13% to 11.12 francs. IFRS net income increased 19% to 8.9 billion francs, due to the strong underlying core results and one-time effects resulting from a remeasurement of deferred tax positions as well as the release of acquisition related provisions.



In the first half of 2019, Group sales rose 9% to 30.5 billion Swiss francs. Pharma sales were up 10% to 24.2 billion Swiss francs, driven mainly by Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Tecentriq and Perjeta.



For 2019, the company now projects sales to grow in the mid- to high-single digit range, at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates. Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.



