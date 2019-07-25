

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food company Danone SA (DANOY.PK) reported that its first-half net income - Group share declined to 1.04 billion euros from 1.20 billion euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per share decreased to 1.58 euros from 1.87 euros in the prior-year period. Recurring earnings per share were 1.87 euros, compared to 1.76 euros last year.



First-half sales increased 1.2 percent to 12.65 billion euros from 12.50 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, sales increased 1.7 percent.



Looking forward, Danone affirmed its fiscal 2019 outlook for like-for-like sales growth of around 3 percent and recurring operating margin above 15 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX