

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) reported that its profit for the second quarter attributable to owners of the parent fell to $130 million from $350 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per $0.25 ordinary share decreased to $0.09 from $0.27 in the previous year.



Core earnings per share for the quarter increased by 5 percent from the year-ago period to $0.73.



Profit before tax fell to $141 million from $412 million in the prior year.



However, total revenue for the quarter rose 13 percent to $5.82 billion from $5.16 billion in the same period last year. Revenue grew 18 percent at constant exchange rates.



The company's board has recommended an unchanged first interim dividend of $0.90 per ordinary share.



Further, the company reiterated its earnings outlook for fiscal 2019. For the year, the company continues to project core earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.70. Core operating profit for the year is still anticipated to increase by a mid-teens percentage, ahead of product sales.



However, product sales for the year are now expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage, compared to the prior guidance for a high single-digit percentage increase.



