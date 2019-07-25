

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK) said its Group sales increased 4.6% year-on-year for the first-half of the fiscal year with orders received up by 18.6% from previous year. The company confirmed its 2019 outlook for operational business.



For the first-half, the Vossloh Group's EBIT adjusted was 20.5 million euros compared to 22.8 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBIT margin was at 4.7%, compared to reported 5.4%.



First-half Group sales increased to 437.1 million euros from 418.1 million euros, prior year. The Core Components division particularly contributed to the growth.



For the operational business in 2019, management continues to assume Group sales of 900 million euros to 1 billion euros and adjusted EBIT between 50 million euros and 60 million euros.



For 2020, Vossloh continues to expect Group sales of between 950 million euros and 1.05 billion euros and an EBIT of between 65 million euros and 80 million euros.



