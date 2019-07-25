

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate dropped in May, labor force survey from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in May from 3.8 percent in February. The expected rate was 3.3 percent. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.



The rate for May indicates average for April to June and February reflects January to March period.



The number of unemployed persons decreased 11,000 to 95,000 in May.



The employment rate came in at 67.6 percent in May. The number of employed persons increased to 2.71 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX