

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company AVEVA Group Plc.(AVV.L) Thursday, in its trading update for the period 1 April - 30 June, said its revenue growth was in low double digit on a reported basis, while it was in high single digit on a constant currency basis.



The Group also said its full-year outlook remains in line with the Board's expectations.



During the first quarter, rental and subscription revenue growth was strong, backed by the launch of AVEVA Flex, the subscription offering for Monitoring and Control.



Region wise, the Group noted, all regions witnessed growth, with Asia Pacific showing significant year on year growth.



