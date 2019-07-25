

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L) said it delivered a resilient set of results for the first half in the face of challenging automotive and general industrial markets. The Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged.



For the first-half, pretax profit declined to 62.2 million pounds from 67.0 million pounds, prior year. Statutory earnings per share was 24.7 pence compared to 26.5 pence. Headline profit before tax was 64.7 million pounds compared to 68.9 million pounds. Headline earnings per share was 25.6 pence compared to 27.2 pence.



First-half Group revenue was 366.5 million pounds, a decrease of 0.4% at actual rates (1.5% at constant currency). Civil aviation revenue growth was 21%, for the period.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 6.0 pence, which represents an increase of 5.3% over the prior year. The interim dividend will be paid on 8 November 2019 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on 11 October 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX