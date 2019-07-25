

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Plc. (REL.L) reported that its net profit for six months ended 30 June rose to 779 million pounds from 678 million pounds in the prior year.



Earnings per share were 39.9 pence up 17% from 34.1 pence last year. The latest-period result included gains on disposals and other non-operating items of 57 million pounds.



Adjusted earnings per share were 45.9 pence, compared to 41.1 pence in the prior year.



Revenue for the period grew 6% to 3.89 billion pounds from last year. underlying growth was 3%: The underlying growth rate reflects good growth in electronic and face-to-face revenues, and the further development of analytics and decision tools, partially offset by continued print revenue declines.



The company said it remains confident that it will deliver another year of underlying growth in revenue and in adjusted operating profit, together with growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX