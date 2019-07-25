

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Food and support services company Compass Group Plc. (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) Thursday, in its third-quarter update, said it continued to perform well during the period, driven by strong performance in North America. Looking ahead to the full year, the group now expects organic revenue growth at the top of 4-6 percent range, with margin to be flat.



In the third quarter, the Group's organic revenue was up 6.3 percent, mainly driven by strong revenue growth in North America, with improving performance in Rest of World, while it was 6.7 percent excluding the impact of Easter.



Year-to-date, organic revenue grew 6.5 percent, while margin was in line with same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX