

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L) said its performance year to date is in-line with its expectations. The Group reiterated its outlook for a resilient 2019 performance, excluding a AUD/JPY headwind.



For the first-half, pretax profit was 153.7 million pounds compared to 158.9 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 27.7 pence compared to 26.3 pence. Pre-exceptional pretax profit declined to 156.3 million pounds from 177.2 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 28.4 pence compared to 30.7 pence.



First-half Group revenue was 4.7 billion pounds, up 2.4% year-on-year in actual currency and 2.7% in constant currency.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 8.9 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX