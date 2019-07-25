

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc. (VCT.L) reported that its third-quarter Group sales volume declined 21% to 912 tonnes from 1,161 tonnes last year. Group revenue decreased 14% to 72.0 million pounds from 84.0 million pounds in the prior year.



Excluding the large Consumer Electronics order, quarterly Group volume was down 18% and Group revenue was down 12%.



Victrex said it remains in a good position for the medium to longer term.



The company said, 'Victrex has seen no material change to its financial position since 31 March 2019. Currency remains broadly neutral for the second half year, with a small tailwind for FY 2020 based on current rates and with nearly 50% of currency hedges in place.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX