

MADRID - Spain's unemployment rate declined in the second quarter, data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate came in at 14.02 percent versus 14.7 percent in the first quarter. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 15.28 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 123,600 to 3.23 million.



At the same time, employment increased by 333,800 from the previous quarter to 19.8 million in the second quarter.



Job creation in services advanced 313,200 and by 56,000 in industry. Meanwhile, employment fell by 30,400 in agriculture and by 5,000 in construction.



