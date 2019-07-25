sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,40  Euro		-0,006
-0,25 %
WKN: A1CUUR ISIN: GB00B62G9D36 Ticker-Symbol: C20 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,381
2,451
10:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC2,40-0,25 %
FN Beta