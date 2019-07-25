

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc. (CAPC.L) reported that its loss before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2019 widened to 128.8 million pounds from 4.9 million pounds in the prior year.



Loss attributable to owners of the Parent was 87.2 million pounds or 10.2 pence per share, compared to profit of 23.2 million pounds or 2.7 pence per share in the prior year.



Revenue for the period declined to 41.9 million pounds from 42.3 million pounds last year.



The Board has proposed an interim dividend of 0.5 pence per share to be paid on 20 September 2019 to shareholders on the register at 30 August 2019.



Separately, Capital & Counties Properties said that it plans to launch Covent Garden as a central London focused REIT through its demerger from the company.



The company intends to publish shareholder documentation, and hold management presentations, in September 2019, with completion anticipated before the end of 2019.



