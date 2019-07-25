

DUNDEE (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Trust Plc (ATST.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax was 399.47 million pounds, compared to 74.07 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 120.20 pence, up from 20.93 pence a year ago.



Total revenue climbed to 413.22 million pounds from 89.40 million pounds a year ago.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 3.490 pence, an increase of 3 percent year on year.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'Our outlook for the rest of 2019 is set against a backdrop of increasingly difficult global economic conditions and political uncertainty. This uncertainty will, we believe, likely result in increased volatility in global equity markets in the coming years.'



