

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L), a cyber security and risk mitigation expert, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 profit before taxation increased 52.1 percent to 17.8 million pounds from last year's 11.7 million pounds.



Statutory basic earnings per share from continuing operations were 4.9 pence, up from 4.4 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 32 million pounds, compared to 29.3 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share from continuing operations were 9.2 pence, compared to last year's 8.2 pence.



Revenue from continuing operations increased 7.6 percent to 250.7 million pounds from 233 million pounds last year.



Further, the company said its total dividend was maintained at 4.65p per share with final dividend proposed of 3.15p per share, same as last year.



Looking ahead, the company expects full year trading to be in line with expectations.



The company noted that regulatory pressure and high-profile breaches continue to increase the strategic importance and value of cyber security in target markets.



